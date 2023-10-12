Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $50,000 in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRSN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,516 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRSN. Citigroup lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

MRSN stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 255.91% and a negative net margin of 555.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was up 148.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

