Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $52,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

