Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $53,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.2 %

WHR opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $121.88 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

