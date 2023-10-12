Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AES by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,917,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 77,715 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AES by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays started coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

