Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELME. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:ELME opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Profile



Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

