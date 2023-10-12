Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PSMT stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.89.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

