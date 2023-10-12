Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carvana by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Carvana Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.10. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.