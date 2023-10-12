Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 419,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

