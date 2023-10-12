Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.39%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.