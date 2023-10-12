Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 32.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $133.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

