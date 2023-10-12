Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 107 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 232,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $456.87 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.81 and a 200-day moving average of $416.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

