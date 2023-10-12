Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 12,898 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 938,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in I-Mab by 13,161.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 771,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in I-Mab by 880.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 425,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 770.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 338,675 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on I-Mab from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on I-Mab from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
I-Mab Price Performance
NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.67.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than I-Mab
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.