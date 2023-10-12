Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 12,898 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 938,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in I-Mab by 13,161.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 771,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in I-Mab by 880.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 425,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 770.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 338,675 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on I-Mab from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on I-Mab from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

