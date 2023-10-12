Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 7,602 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,602 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,057 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 33.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.