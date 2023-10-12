Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 672.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

