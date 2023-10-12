Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.87.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

