Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 181 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 98,058.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 555,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,481,000 after purchasing an additional 555,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.82 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

