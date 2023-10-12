Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 209 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PAG opened at $156.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.83 and a 52 week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

