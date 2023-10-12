Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,576 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.