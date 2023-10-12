Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 628 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $338.03 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $356.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.