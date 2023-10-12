Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SXT stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

