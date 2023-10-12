Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

