Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

MDGL stock opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

