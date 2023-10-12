Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 528,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

BRO opened at $71.46 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

