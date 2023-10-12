Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.8 %

ARES stock opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $112.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $8,568,699.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 810,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,196,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $8,568,699.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 810,315 shares in the company, valued at $85,196,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 7,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 634,122 shares of company stock worth $10,259,785 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.