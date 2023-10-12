Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,990.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

