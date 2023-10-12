Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $468.06 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.15 and a 200-day moving average of $389.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

