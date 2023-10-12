Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 56.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 87.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 94.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

RACE stock opened at $309.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.82 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

