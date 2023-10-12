Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $29.18 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

