FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $141.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

