FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $122.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

FMC stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. FMC has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 48.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

