Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $141.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

