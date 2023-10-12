Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.