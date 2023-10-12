Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,355,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,228,000 after acquiring an additional 131,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Hess by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 456,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.71.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

