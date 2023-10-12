HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.