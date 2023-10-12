IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $468.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.