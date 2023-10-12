ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.