Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $468.06 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.