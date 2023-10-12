IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $229.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.47.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $204.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 16.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

