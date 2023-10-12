iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $775,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $273.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.08 and its 200 day moving average is $277.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

