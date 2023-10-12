Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

