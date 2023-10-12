JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $59.24 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1,798.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,313,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,935,000 after acquiring an additional 96,053 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 71,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

