Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

