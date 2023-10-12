Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 509,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 158,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.