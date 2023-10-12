Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Employers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 4.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.22. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Employers’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

