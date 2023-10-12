Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $22,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In other news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.14 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

