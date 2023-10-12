Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $531,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,390,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.