Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10,411.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

