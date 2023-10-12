Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

