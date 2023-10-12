MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in MarketAxess by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $236.59 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

