Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 10.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $332.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

